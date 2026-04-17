Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado Senate passes bill to regulate compounded weight loss drugs

By
Shaun Boyd
Shaun Boyd
Reporter
Shaun Boyd is Your Political Reporter at CBS News Colorado. Share you story ideas with her by sending an email to sboyd@cbs.com or yourreporter@cbs.com.
Read Full Bio
Shaun Boyd

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

The state Senate passed a bill Friday regulating copycat versions of popular weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy.

The bill would require compounding pharmacies that make so-called GLP-1 drugs to use ingredients from FDA approved facilities, list the ingredients and their country of origin on the label, and warn consumers that the compounded drugs are not FDA approved.

Still life of the new Wegovy 4mg semaglutide tablets with Ozempic injectable pen and weight scale
Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

State Sen. Iman Jodeh, one of the bill's sponsors, says some compounding pharmacies are taking advantage of people who are desperate for the drugs at a lower cost.

"Compounding pharmacies who provide GLP-1 drugs -- and not just for weight loss but many other conditions -- can still do that but we're also making sure that bad actors -- grey and black markets -- who are deceptively advertising to patients, that it's FDA approved, that those folks are mandated that they cannot do that anymore."

The bill would also make false or misleading claims about the compounded drugs a Deceptive Trade Practice.

"If someone wants take a particular weight loss drug, ultimately that's their choice but they deserve the accurate information," said state Sen. John Carson, co-sponsor of the bill. "If they're lied to, or given wrong information, or are told this is a wonder drug when there's no basis to support that, that's what this bill is all about - to make sure consumers get accurate and fair information so they can make a decision about what's best for them."

The bill is now headed to the House.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue