Colorado Senate passes bill to regulate compounded weight loss drugs

The state Senate passed a bill Friday regulating copycat versions of popular weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy.

The bill would require compounding pharmacies that make so-called GLP-1 drugs to use ingredients from FDA approved facilities, list the ingredients and their country of origin on the label, and warn consumers that the compounded drugs are not FDA approved.

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State Sen. Iman Jodeh, one of the bill's sponsors, says some compounding pharmacies are taking advantage of people who are desperate for the drugs at a lower cost.

"Compounding pharmacies who provide GLP-1 drugs -- and not just for weight loss but many other conditions -- can still do that but we're also making sure that bad actors -- grey and black markets -- who are deceptively advertising to patients, that it's FDA approved, that those folks are mandated that they cannot do that anymore."

The bill would also make false or misleading claims about the compounded drugs a Deceptive Trade Practice.

"If someone wants take a particular weight loss drug, ultimately that's their choice but they deserve the accurate information," said state Sen. John Carson, co-sponsor of the bill. "If they're lied to, or given wrong information, or are told this is a wonder drug when there's no basis to support that, that's what this bill is all about - to make sure consumers get accurate and fair information so they can make a decision about what's best for them."

The bill is now headed to the House.