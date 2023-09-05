Colorado Rapids fire head coach Robin Fraser

The Colorado Rapids have fired head coach Robin Fraser. According to the team, Rapids assistant coach Chris Little was named interim head coach following Fraser's departure until a permanent coach is appointed.

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 9: Colorado Rapids head coach Robin Fraser complains to officials during game between the Colorado Rapids and Austin FC on October 9, 2022 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, TX. John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"We're incredibly grateful to Robin for his commitment to the club and for what he achieved during his time here as head coach," said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith in a statement. "This was a difficult decision but one we felt was necessary to best position the club to return to the playoffs and ultimately compete for trophies. We thank Robin for his four years of dedicated work and we wish him nothing but the best in the future."

Additional Information from the Colorado Rapids:

Fraser was named the Rapids' ninth full-time head coach on August 25, 2019, and went on to compile a 47-48-34 record across all competitions during his time at helm, leading the club to consecutive postseason appearances in his first two full seasons as Rapids head coach. In 2021, the two-time MLS Defender of the Year guided the Rapids to their best regular-season points total of all time as the club topped the Western Conference for the first time in history.

Little joined the Rapids as an assistant coach prior to the start of the 2021 MLS season. The Edinburgh, Scotland, native holds a U.S. Soccer Pro License and previously served as head coach of Tacoma Defiance during the club's time in the USL Championship, as well as Director of Coaching for the Seattle Sounders FC Academy. Prior to his time in Washington, Little was head coach of Elon University and also served as Director of Coaching and Player Development for the North Carolina Youth Soccer Association.