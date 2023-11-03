Colorado races Your Reporters are tracking this Election Day

Reality Check: Proposition HH more complex than it seems

There's an old saying that "all politics is local." And this election, Colorado voters have plenty of decisions to make. Statewide, two measures are on the ballot: Proposition HH and Proposition II. And voters will decide on mayors, city council members, school board members and spending issues.

Election Day is Tuesday in Colorado.

Here are some highlights Your Reporters at CBS News Colorado are keeping an eye on:

Adams County

Voters in Commerce City will decide whether to allow and regulate the number of chickens, ducks and bees homeowners can have in their backyards.

The town of Lochbuie is asking if voters support marijuana sales within the town.

And the people of Brighton are being asked if a .15% increase in sales tax can fund additional police officers and equipment.

The cities of Arvada, Brighton, Commerce City, Northglenn, Thornton and Westminster have mayoral and council races.

Arapahoe County

Arapahoe County's ballot includes a tax issue that would funding new technology for classrooms and capital construction projects for Arapahoe County's School District.

The cities of Englewood, Greenwood Village, Littleton, Sheridan and Centennial all have council member seats up for grabs.

Aurora

Aurora voters are being asked to choose their next mayor. Incumbent Mike Coffman faces Juan Marcano and Jeffrey Sanford.

There are also races for the at-large ward seat. And Ward IV, Ward V and Ward VI also have races.

One ballot question, 3A, would amend the City Charter to replace gender specific terms with gender neutral nouns.

Voters are also being asked to make changes to the charter and the probationary period for police officers and firefighters and the promotion process for both.

Aurora is in three counties and Adams County, Arapahoe County and Douglas Counties have access to information for voters.

Denver

There are eight candidates running for three Denver Public School Board seats. Kwame Spearman is running against John Youngquist for the at-large seat. Nearly $2 million has been spent on the DPS Board election.

Denver voters are also being asked to continue tax funding for preschool by removing a 2026 expiration date.

Boulder County

Louisville has a ballot issue funding parks and open space. There's also a tax question to mitigate wildfire risks. And voters will choose a new mayor.

People living in the city of Boulder have to choose a new mayor and city council members.

Ballot question 302 asks to update the encampment removal procedures to create safe zones for kids.

There are also tax questions on the ballot to fund open spaces and affordable housing.

Douglas County

Ballot issue 5A in Douglas County asks if school taxes can be increased to pay teachers to be more competitive with neighboring districts.

Douglas County voters will weigh a school district mill levy and bond.

People in Castle Pines will decide whether to increase its sales and use tax by 1% to improve roads.

Jefferson County

Three Jefferson County fire districts in one of the highest wildfire risk areas in the country may merge. And voters in Jeffco will be asked to vote on this new district that would encompass half of the county. It involves the consolidation of three districts and tax measures.

Voters in Golden will vote on a tax mill levy to hire firefighters and EMS workers.

People living in the cities of Arvada, Golden and Lakewood will elect mayors.

Wheat Ridge voters will decide on a one-half of one cent sales tax to improve sidewalks, bikes and streets.

Larimer County

Fort Collins will decide whether to spend more money on parks, indoor and outdoor pool facilities and affordable housing.

Loveland also wants to spend more money to improve affordable housing construction and parks construction.

Fort Collins and Loveland will also elect mayors.

There are also races for school board in Estes Park School District R-3, Poudre R-2, and Thompson R2-J districgts.

The 4 page ballot also includes the elimination of sales tax on groceries in Loveland.

Weld County

Greeley voters will elect a new mayor and will fill council at-large seats.

The town of Ault is asking to raise the marijuana tax.

Eaton has a tax question to improve streets and sidewalks.

And there's a host of school district races on the ballot.