Colorado power crew cuts down tree found sparking on power lines in 70mph+ winds

Strong winds blew across Colorado on Tuesday, including in Estes Park, where CBS Colorado First Alert meteorologists said gusts reached more than 70 mph. The wind was pushing trees on mountain tops, blowing flags every which way, and many hats off heads— including that of Sam Rugader.

Crews were in Estes Park during high winds on Tuesday. CBS

Rugader is a journeyman linemen for Estes Park who says he's prepared for these strong wind events each year. "We're definitely used to it, you know, it's kinda what you signed up for up here," he said.

Rugader explained he spent his more than 12-hour shift responding to dozens of calls— and as a result, literally swinging in the trees as he climbed up utility poles.

"You just kind of embrace it, that's when the fun starts, you're in it, you gotta get it done, no one else is going to do it," he said.

And he embraced that work shortly after the interview with CBS Colorado, when a local firefighter with the neighboring Allenspark Fire Department came running towards us, telling Rugader there was a nearby tree on fire.

A tree sparked with a power line in Estes Park during high winds. CBS

Both crews then responded to the small downed tree sparking on a power line. While the tree may be thick, with 70 mph gusts coming through, Allenspark Fire Volunteer Luke Hlavin knew it could quickly become a bigger issue if it wasn't dealt with quickly.

"I called it in [to 911], and the call dropped and I ran out to the parking lot and saw Estes Light and Power was just staging in our parking lot, which is perfect," Hlavin said.

Within minutes, the lines were turned off, Rugader was chopping branches, and the fire department stood ready until the tree was on the ground.

And just as soon as the job began, they were ready for the next call, to any way the wind blows.

"This is kind of the whole thing, zero to 100, start to warm up, take a breath, drink some coffee, and next thing you know, you have a whole tree on fire," Rugader said.

CBS

The Allenspark Fire Department tells CBS Colorado that they also had periods of time on Tuesday when the power was out, and people couldn't call 911. AFD says this is because there is generally poor cell service in the mountains, and their central phone provider's battery backup for landline use does not work. This is one of multiple mountain area fire departments that have shared this concern with CBS Colorado and said they are not able to get service to fix this issue. Allenspark Fire Department said that days like Tuesday emphasize the importance of needing to call 911.

Anyone who sees issues with trees and power lines is asked to contact local agencies or 911.