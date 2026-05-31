Colorado police dog smelled "absolutely criminal" after failed attempt to apprehend skunk

A Longmont police K9 was recently cited for malodorous conduct following a late night encounter with a backyard skunk.

According to a Facebook post by the Longmont Police K9 Association, Delta was let out at night for what was described by authorities as a routine potty break. But, moments later, she returned "foaming at the mouth, smelling absolutely criminal, and aggressively rubbing her back across the grass like she was trying to erase evidence from the scene."

Longmont Police Department K9 Delta endures an early morning scrubbing after her encounter with a skunk in a back yard. Longmont Police K9 Association/Facebook

A suspect was then observed making its getaway, according to the post. A skunk sauntered from the scene.

"The suspect was short, suspicious, heavily armed, and smelled like pure felony."

Officers and witnesses chose to not pursue the suspect.

Longmont Police K9 Association/Facebook

Instead, Delta was rushed to a wash basin for a bath at 1:30 in the morning. The procedure was documented as evidence.

"Delta smells slightly less illegal," the association reported. No injuries were reported but morale remains low inside the patrol vehicle.

The suspect remains at large.

There is no word yet from Longmont PD about a possible review of its potty break procedures.