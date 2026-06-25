Colorado police arrest suspected DUI driver after Ring camera catches driveway crash
Police in Lone Tree arrested a suspected DUI driver after investigators said a Ring camera captured the vehicle driving onto the front lawn of a home, then striking several vehicles that were parked in the driveway before finally coming to a stop after hitting a tree. Police said the crash happened about 5:30 p.m. on June 11.
Officers said during the investigation into what happened, they determined the driver to be under the influence and took that person into custody. They also received medical care.
The driver is facing charges including DUI, reckless driving and obstructing a police officer.
Police said there were no serious injuries reported. Investigators said the driver may also face financial responsibilities for property damage, vehicle repairs, insurance costs and other civil liberties.