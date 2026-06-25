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Colorado police arrest suspected DUI driver after Ring camera catches driveway crash

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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Police in Lone Tree arrested a suspected DUI driver after investigators said a Ring camera captured the vehicle driving onto the front lawn of a home, then striking several vehicles that were parked in the driveway before finally coming to a stop after hitting a tree. Police said the crash happened about 5:30 p.m. on June 11. 

Officers said during the investigation into what happened, they determined the driver to be under the influence and took that person into custody. They also received medical care. 

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A Ring camera captured a suspected DUI driver crashing into vehicles parked in a driveway across the street.  Lone Tree Police Department

The driver is facing charges including DUI, reckless driving and obstructing a police officer. 

Police said there were no serious injuries reported. Investigators said the driver may also face financial responsibilities for property damage, vehicle repairs, insurance costs and other civil liberties. 

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