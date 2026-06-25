Colorado police arrest suspected DUI driver after Ring camera catches driveway crash

Police in Lone Tree arrested a suspected DUI driver after investigators said a Ring camera captured the vehicle driving onto the front lawn of a home, then striking several vehicles that were parked in the driveway before finally coming to a stop after hitting a tree. Police said the crash happened about 5:30 p.m. on June 11.

Officers said during the investigation into what happened, they determined the driver to be under the influence and took that person into custody. They also received medical care.

A Ring camera captured a suspected DUI driver crashing into vehicles parked in a driveway across the street. Lone Tree Police Department

The driver is facing charges including DUI, reckless driving and obstructing a police officer.

Police said there were no serious injuries reported. Investigators said the driver may also face financial responsibilities for property damage, vehicle repairs, insurance costs and other civil liberties.