Colorado Pharmacies seek normalcy after COVID pandemic, still experiencing staff shortages

From filling prescriptions to administering vaccinations, pharmacies play a major role in people's daily lives and health needs, but over the last three years, the industry has had its struggles.

Because of that, staffing shortages and even closures have affected patients, but now there's a push to address that in Colorado.

For the first time in three years, Jess Hooton is experiencing normalcy as a pharmacy technician.

But, while she's still working, many of her colleagues aren't. It's a harsh reality for an industry so many patients rely on.

"It's not just technicians who aren't in a great position. It's technicians, interns, or pharmacy students, and our pharmacists," Hooton said. "It's stressful and I don't blame a lot of people for leaving."

A nationwide survey released by the National Community Pharmacists Association, found 67% of independent pharmacies are struggling to hire staff, with technicians bring in the highest demand.

Now the Colorado Pharmacists Society wants to go deeper.

"We're seeing, I would say, an unprecedented level of just burnout issues," said executive director, Emily Zadvorny. "We have seen closures, we have seen shorter hours, and that's obviously affecting patients."

This month, the group sent out a survey to all registered professionals in the state. The goal is to find out who's unhappy and why.

According to Zadvorny, the most turnover nationally has been with chains. For some workers, burnout is the reason, while others cite pay or a growing workload.

Soon, they hope to know the most common reasons in Colorado.

"If things keep going the way they are, we're going to lose professionals or not be able to staff like we want to," Zadvorny said. "We need to really nail that down and then try to identify proposed solutions and act on those."

Four years ago, Hooton worked for a national chain and was pushed to the brink of quitting, but she's since found a much better situation at Capitol Heights Pharmacy, which is independently owned.

"It's a world of difference working for an independent," Hooton said.

She's encouraged by the push to hear from people like her before even more head for the door.

"Hopefully that can lead to a change, but if they don't know and if that data is not being put out there, that's not going to happen," she said.

That survey for all licensed technicians, interns, and pharmacists is now live and available on the Colorado Pharmacists Society website.