Tips for keeping pets safe during Colorado's cold weekend

Arctic blasts can be a struggle when it comes to protecting your home and yourself, but our furry friends also need special consideration during freezing temperatures.

Some pets love to frolic in the snow, but even during playtime, it's important to stay aware of the dangers of severe weather. Every year, veterinarians see an influx of pets with hypothermia and frostbite during the winter. The day before Christmas Eve, a good Samaritan rescued a severely frostbitten dog that required multiple surgeries and toe amputations. In 2022, a cat was rescued after it was found with its paws frozen to the ground.

Frostbitten dog rescued, required toe amputations Beaver County Humane Society

Spending Time Outside

Even winter-loving breeds can get frostbite. The American Kennel Club says that even if a dog is a cold-weather breed and has a thick underlayer in its coat, it doesn't mean it is immune to the temperature. Just like humans, dogs need time to acclimate to changes in their environment.

Young animals, senior pets, and smaller breeds are more susceptible to the cold. Health factors like diabetes can also make an animal more likely to suffer from hypothermia or frostbite. One of the largest factors in how easily a pet can handle cold temperatures is the coat. Dogs with a double coat have an undercoat that helps keep them warmer in winter. But even pets with longer fur can become matted with snow and ice.

An "essentially frozen and unresponsive" cat found buried under a mountain of snow in Montana, brought back to life by veterinarians. Animal Clinic of Kalispell

Making walking times shorter and keeping pets dry before walks can help reduce the risk of frostbite. Winter gear like boots or coats can protect paws and provide some insulation from the cold for smaller and short-haired breeds.

Shivering, weakness, shallow breathing, and pale gums may be signs of hypothermia, a potentially dangerous condition where the body's temperature dips too low. Treat hypothermia and frostbite with care. If an animal's skin shows blisters or looks pale blue, grey, or swollen, don't rub or use a hairdryer/heating pad on the damaged skin. It will cause more damage. Move them to a warm area and call your vet.

Playing off-leash in the snow can pose another challenge. More dogs are lost during the winter than in any other season, according to the National Weather Service. Fresh snow can bury scents on the ground, making it more difficult for them to find their way home.

"Never let your dog off the leash on snow or ice, especially during a snowstorm, dogs can lose their scent and easily become lost. More dogs are lost during the winter than during any other season, so make sure yours always wears ID tags," said the NWS.

Road Salt and Antifreeze

Another common problem pets have during the winter is a result of road salt. The chemicals used in ice melt can damage their feet and cause them to develop an upset digestive system. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center said common ingredients in ice melt, including sodium chloride, potassium chloride, calcium chloride, and magnesium chloride, can cause vomiting and diarrhea. Road salt and encrusted ice can also cause a dog's paw pads to crack or bleed.

One way to help is to wipe their paws, legs, and stomachs off when they come back inside to keep pets from licking off the ice melt. Pet parents can stop their animals from eating snow with salting chemicals in it by keeping an eye on them while outside. Although there are more pet-friendly ice melt options, the urea and magnesium chloride they contain can still give animals an upset stomach.

Paw wax or boots can help protect pets from suffering paw damage due to ice melt chemicals.

Musher Eric Dore-Delisle applies a balm to his dog's paws. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Antifreeze also poses a significant risk to pets. Animals are attracted to the sweet taste, but antifreeze is highly poisonous and can kill your furry friends. Be sure to clean up any spills and keep it stored safely out of reach.

Outdoor Shelters

If animals have to be outdoors, it's important they have a dry place to take shelter. Blankets, towels, and other fabric can absorb water and freeze, causing an animal to potentially freeze to death. The Humane Society of the United States offered helpful tips for making outdoor shelters including:

Outdoor shelters need to be dry and draft-free

They should be large enough to move comfortably, but small enough to hold in body heat

The floor should be raised a few inches from the ground

Cedar shavings or straw make the best warm bedding material

The doorway should be covered with waterproof burlap or heavy plastic

They said there are a few special considerations for pets who spend a lot of time outdoors.

Because it takes more energy to keep warm, animals will need more food in the winter. It's also important to routinely check your pet's water dish to make certain the water is fresh and unfrozen. They suggested using plastic food and water bowls to avoid your pet's tongue sticking and freezing to metal bowls in cold temperatures.

Vehicle Issues

When temperatures dip, the warm engine may entice cats and other small animals to seek shelter under the hood of your car. The Humane Society suggested banging on the hood of the car before starting it to scare any hiding animals away and avoid injuring them.

The American Kennel Club said that in cold temperatures cars can become "rolling refrigerators" and can put unattended pets in danger.

"Left alone in a cold car for too long, dogs can develop hypothermia, a dangerous condition that occurs when the core body temperature drops too low. For dogs, mild hypothermia begins to set in when their temperature drops below 99 degrees Fahrenheit. Frostbite can become an issue at extremely low temperatures. If left untreated, hypothermia can also result in cardiac and respiratory failure, brain damage, coma, and even death."

Pet owners should contact their veterinarians if they have any questions about their pet's health or safety.