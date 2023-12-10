Colorado Parks and Wildlife spots rare piebald cow elk in Montrose area

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says a wildlife biologist who was in the area of Montrose spotted a rare piebald cow elk.

Wildlife biologist Evan Phillips captured photos of the rare elk during a big game classification flight as it was reported by CPW that the piebald trait in elk occurs in about one out of every 100,000 animals.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

The piebald trait is a condition characterized by the absence of cells called melanocytes in certain areas of the skin and hair, according to CPW PIO John Livingston.

He also says that "melanocytes produce the pigment melanin, which contributes to hair, eye and skin color."

The absence of melanocytes leads to patches of skin and hair that are lighter than normal, according to Livingston.