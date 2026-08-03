Colorado Parks and Wildlife responds to possible drowning at Monument Lake Resort

Officers from Colorado Parks and Wildlife responded to a possible drowning at a privately owned lake in southern Colorado. Officers rushed to Monument Lake Resort on Monday along with support from the Las Animas County Sheriff's Office.

Monument Lake Resort in Las Animas County. Monument Lake Resort

CPW said three officers from the Marine Evidence Recovery Team were dispatched to the area with a sonar-equipped boat.

Monument Lake Resort is located west of Trinidad in southern Colorado, about three-and-a-half hours south of Denver.