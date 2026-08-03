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Colorado Parks and Wildlife responds to possible drowning at Monument Lake Resort

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

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Officers from Colorado Parks and Wildlife responded to a possible drowning at a privately owned lake in southern Colorado. Officers rushed to Monument Lake Resort on Monday along with support from the Las Animas County Sheriff's Office. 

monument-lake-resort-in-las-animas-county.jpg
 Monument Lake Resort in Las Animas County. Monument Lake Resort

CPW said three officers from the Marine Evidence Recovery Team were dispatched to the area with a sonar-equipped boat. 

Monument Lake Resort is located west of Trinidad in southern Colorado, about three-and-a-half hours south of Denver.

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