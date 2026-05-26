Colorado Parks and Wildlife warns of moose activity after woman injured in attack

After a woman was seriously injured near Winter Park over the weekend, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning hikers to be aware of recent moose activity.

According to CPW, the woman was walking her two dogs on Little Vasquez Road on Sunday when she came across a female moose and her yearling. The moose charged the woman and kicked her several times before turning on the dogs. She let go of their leashes so the dogs could run away.

File photo of a cow moose and young calf walking across a bridge at the edge of lake in Estes Park. Cavan Images / Laura Gampfer Pho

The woman suffered serious injuries to her chest and arms in the attack. Once it was safe, she left the area and called for help. CPW says an ambulance took her to an area hospital for treatment.

Wildlife officers were unable to locate the moose and her yearling. They posted signs near the trailhead warning of moose activity in the area.

CPW says people should always give moose plenty of space and time to move. Attempting to approach a moose or chase it away is dangerous and is also considered illegal harassment of the wildlife. They added that most conflicts involve dogs and encouraged owners to keep their dogs on leashes to avoid startling nearby moose.

They usually give birth in late spring and early summer, and can be aggressive towards anything they perceive as a threat to their young. They're often found in areas with water and willows.

Bull moose at Brainard Lake Recreation Area, Ward, Colorado. Getty Images/iStockphoto

CPW said anyone recreating outdoors should always make sure they have clear visibility and make noise when near thick vegetation or approaching corners. They should also respect any signs warning of aggressive moose or calves in the area.

If a moose has laid-back ears, is pawing at the ground, licking its snout or moves to face toward someone, CPW says they need to back away immediately. They advised taking shelter behind large objects, such as trees or boulders, if it charges.

Once the danger has passed, report the encounter to the local CPW office.