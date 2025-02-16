Colorado Parks and Wildlife acquires 120 acres for new wildlife management area

In an effort to conserve wildlife and increase opportunities for hunters and anglers, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is creating a new wildlife area along Michigan Creek.

The acquisition of 120 acres in Park County, including a quarter-mile stretch along Michigan Creek, was finalized Friday. The property is located about six miles southeast of Jefferson and will become the Michigan Creek State Wildlife Area.

Christi Bode/Western Rivers Conservancy

Officials said a private landowner approached the Western Rivers Conservancy to donate the land towards conservation efforts in 2023. In 2024, the conservancy conveyed the land as a donation to CPW.

"The donation of Michigan Creek State Wildlife Area is a win for conservation," said Mark Lamb, Area Wildlife Manager for CPW. "We are grateful for partners like Western Rivers Conservancy and Colorado Open Lands in the continued effort to preserve habitat and increase public lands for hunting and fishing."

Christi Bode/Western Rivers Conservancy

Lamb said they plan to open the Michigan Creek State Wildlife Area by the year's end.

"Protecting our iconic great outdoors for future generations to enjoy is one of my administration's top priorities. Colorado is home to some of the best outdoor recreation in the nation, and I am thrilled to continue our state's legacy to preserve land and protect our great outdoors. This new State Wildlife Area protects our natural resources while offering Colorado hunters and anglers more recreational opportunities," said Gov. Jared Polis.

Western Rivers Conservancy Interior West Project Manager Allen Law said they're excited to preserve a scenic and healthy area for Coloradans to treasure.

Hunting, angling and wildlife viewing is available by purchasing a State Wildlife Area pass. Funding from passes supports continued conservation efforts and habitat health.

CPW said the State Wildlife Area pass is not the same as a Park Pass.