Colorado Parks and Wildlife asks people to come fish Hugo Ponds before several ponds are drained

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking people to grab their fishing poles and head to Hugo Ponds to catch some fish. The agency said several ponds will be drained for maintenance.

Hugo Ponds are located at the Hugo State Wildlife Area, an approximately 2,000-acre property east of Colorado Springs. There are 19 ponds that support warmwater fishing with limited public access.

Hugo Ponds Colorado Parks and Wildlife

CPW will lower water levels in select ponds as part of a road improvement project to reduce sediment entering the ponds to protect the aquatic habitat.

"Hugo Ponds is one of the most important fisheries in eastern Colorado," said Tyler Kersey, CPW Assistant Area Wildlife Manager, in a statement. "This salvage gives anglers an opportunity to use the fishery before we begin essential maintenance work that will improve and strengthen long‑term habitat."

Hugo Ponds offers fishing opportunities that include bass, bluegill, green sunfish, crappie, and catfish, along with dove hunting and limited deer and pronghorn access for licensed anglers and hunters.

Public Fish Salvage Regulations

