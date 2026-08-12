Colorado Parks and Wildlife issues emergency fish salvage order for McKay Lake in Westminster

Due to drought conditions, Colorado Parks and Wildlife issued an emergency public salvage order for McKay Lake Open Space in Westminster. As of Wednesday, all bag and possession limits have been lifted.

McKay Lake Open Space in Westminster. CBS

The restrictions on flies and lures, as well as the requirement to catch and release largemouth bass, have been suspended at the lake.

CPW has stocked largemouth bass, channel catfish and black crappie in the lake. Anglers can also fish for common carp.

McKay Lake Open Space CBS

However, CPW said that anglers must have a valid Colorado fishing license and follow all legal angling methods. Commercial fishing is not allowed.

People can use hand-launched vessels with a City of Westminster permit as well as shoreline angling. No motorized boating is allowed.

A bird in the low water of McKay Lake Open Space in Westminster. CBS

An updated list of closures and fishing restrictions due to drought can be found on the CPW website.