Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado Parks and Wildlife issues emergency fish salvage order for McKay Lake in Westminster

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Due to drought conditions, Colorado Parks and Wildlife issued an emergency public salvage order for McKay Lake Open Space in Westminster. As of Wednesday, all bag and possession limits have been lifted. 

mckay-lake-1-concatenated-132142-frame-3001.jpg
McKay Lake Open Space in Westminster.  CBS

The restrictions on flies and lures, as well as the requirement to catch and release largemouth bass, have been suspended at the lake. 

CPW has stocked largemouth bass, channel catfish and black crappie in the lake. Anglers can also fish for common carp. 

mckay-lake-1-concatenated-132142-frame-0.jpg
McKay Lake Open Space   CBS

However, CPW said that anglers must have a valid Colorado fishing license and follow all legal angling methods. Commercial fishing is not allowed. 

People can use hand-launched vessels with a City of Westminster permit as well as shoreline angling. No motorized boating is allowed. 

mckay-lake-1-concatenated-132142-frame-6516.jpg
A bird in the low water of McKay Lake Open Space in Westminster.  CBS

An updated list of closures and fishing restrictions due to drought can be found on the CPW website.     

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue