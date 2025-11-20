Colorado Parks and Wildlife doubles reward for information about elk poaching case in Las Animas County

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has doubled the reward for information about an elk poaching case in Las Animas County. According to investigators, four bull elk were illegally killed on four separate ranches in Las Animas County.

The elk were shot on Sept. 13, 26, and 27 near Stonewall and Picketwire, CPW said.

One of those elk was shot and left fully intact, another was wounded and had to be put down by wildlife officers, another had its backstraps removed, and another had its head removed with no meat taken from it.

CBS

Poaching is a crime that CPW says harms wildlife, outdoor enthusiasts, legal and ethical hunters, businesses, and taxpayers. When the animal killed is big game, such as elk, or an endangered species, it's a felony under Colorado law.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering a $4,000 reward for information about elk poaching that leads to a citation or arrest. Anyone who testifies against the suspect or suspects in a way that helps lead to charges against them would be eligible for a hunting license or preference points toward a specific hunting tag.

Anyone with information about the shootings can anonymously provide that information through Operation Game Thief at 1-877-265-6648 or by email to game.thief@state.co.us.