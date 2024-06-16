Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers, Pueblo Sheriff's divers recover body of swimmer reported missing at Lake Pueblo State Park

Rangers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife along with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office divers, recovered the body of a swimmer, who was reported missing at Lake Pueblo State Park.

According to the agencies, a report for help came in at approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday, which prompted CPW rangers to activate an immediate search.

The agency used a sonar device and an underwater remotely operated vehicle that was equipped with lights and a camera.

CPW says volunteer divers from the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office were also called to assist and launched off the Sailboard Beach area west of the dam where witnesses said the swimmer went missing.

RELATED: Woman brings "loaner" life vests at lake where her son drowned without one

The rangers and divers conducted a grid search and dove on several objects for approximately the next three hours. Around 11 p.m. the divers located the body about 75 feet from shore in water about 6 feet deep, according to CPW.

"They have our deepest sympathies," said Lake Pueblo State Park Manager Joe Stadterman. "We hate seeing a life lost so tragically. This is another sad example of the importance of wearing life jackets when you are in or even near the water."

RELATED: 1 person dead after being reported missing at Chatfield Reservoir

The body was recovered and turned over to the Pueblo County Coroner for identification, notification of relatives and an official determination of the cause of death.