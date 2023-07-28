One year later, northern Colorado woman still battling symptoms of West Nile Virus. Cases spreading in Weld and Larimer counties

Weld and Larimer counties, northern Colorado's two most populous regions, are reporting confirmed cases of West Nile Virus, just weeks after CBS News Colorado reported the staggering threat of the virus that was to come.

Humans in both counties are now testing positive, just weeks after the health departments in both counties reported finding high rates of Culex mosquitos, the type of mosquito that carries the virus. In Larimer County, there were ten times as many Culex mosquitos in 2023 as there were in 2022.

While most people who contract West Nile Virus never notice due to lack of severe symptoms, some do become very ill. And, for some who experience severe illness, their symptoms are long-lasting.

Lisa Montez, a resident in northern Colorado, first experienced health issues related to West Nile in July of 2022.

"I started to notice that I had a little bit of a rash," Montez told CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas. "I went home and I started not feeling very well. I was very, very, tired. Extremely fatigued."

Montez said the symptoms didn't start flaring up until days after the mosquito bite she received in Weld County. However, the symptoms continued to get worse as time passed. What she at first thought was just a cold was much worse.

"I do remember trying to stand up and walk and I couldn't do that for a couple of days, which was terrifying," Montez said.

Montez was eventually diagnosed with West Nile. She was able to receive treatment and therapies through medical professionals with UCHealth, which has largely helped her recover from the initial illness.

However, a year after first being diagnosed, she said she is still battling some parts of the virus.

"It is very difficult, honestly," Montez said. "I have a lot of trouble with extreme fatigue. I get tired very easy. I still have a little balance trouble."

Montez said she feared many people do not take the virus seriously, especially after hearing news reports that the threat of the virus is on the irse.

"(Getting severe symptoms that last long) is sad. It is depressing. It is very difficult to process going from such a normal life to such a complete opposite of who I was," Montez said.

The Larimer County Health Department encouraged people to avoid mosquito bites by draining standing water from their properties, wearing repellent, avoiding outdoor activities at dusk and dawn, and also encourage people to wear long sleeves and pants when possible.

"It is so simple to protect yourself from mosquitos. The prevention is work so much, especially after what I have experienced myself," Montez said. "I still miss my life before I got sick. I am grateful I am where I am, but I would give anything to be who I was before I got sick."