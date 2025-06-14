Colorado officials react to assassination of Minnesota lawmaker and her husband

Government officials in Colorado and across the country have unilaterally condemned a shooting that claimed the life of Democratic Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband. A second shooting wounded Democratic Minnesota Sen. John Hoffman and his wife.

Hortman and her husband were shot and killed overnight in what Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called a politically motivated shooting. Authorities said the suspect dressed in a manner to appear as a police officer and fatally shot them in their home before continuing to Hoffman's home, where they shot him and his wife, wounding them. A manhunt is underway for the suspect.

(from left) Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman, Minnesota Sen. John Hoffman Minnesota Legislature

The shootings have sent shock and sadness through the political community.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis released a statement condemning the shootings, saying,

"Colorado stands with Minnesota, and our deepest sympathies go out to those impacted by what appears to be politically motivated attacks. Make no mistake, politically motivated violence, assassinations, and attempts on the lives of elected officials are not the America we know, hold dear, and love. We must continue to reject the divisive politics and rhetoric that have become too prevalent in our country. Those involved in this heinous crime should never see the light of day again, be fully prosecuted under the law, and Colorado is ready to offer any assistance to our friends in Minnesota."

He and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt also released a joint statement from the bipartisan National Governors Association:

"We are deeply saddened by the targeted political shootings that took place in Minnesota. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims and the people of Minnesota. As Chair and Vice Chair of the National Governors Association, we condemn political violence in all forms. These attacks are not just assaults on individuals; they are attacks on our communities and the very foundation of our democracy. Public servants should never fear for their lives for serving our communities. We stand united in urging federal, state, and local officials to swiftly investigate and bring those responsible to justice. We also call on all Americans to reject political hatred and violence, and to recommit to the values of civility, respect, and peaceful democratic discourse. Now more than ever, we must come together as one nation to ensure that our public square remains a place of debate, not danger."

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennett asserted, "There is no place for political violence in a democracy," and thanked law enforcement for their immediate response.

President Trump also issued a statement Saturday promising that the suspect will be brought to justice.

"I have been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against State Lawmakers. Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI, are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law. Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!"