Colorado officers use drone to help capture bank robbery suspect

Arvada police used a drone to help capture a bank robbery suspect. According to investigators, the suspect entered the Community Banks of Colorado branch located at 7530 Grandview Avenue about 5 p.m. on July 1.

The suspect allegedly announced, "This is a robbery." Investigators also said the suspect made statements indicating there could be guns and additional people involved.

Arvada police used a drone to help capture a bank robbery suspect. Arvada Police

The Arvada Police Department's Drone First Responder program deployed a drone to the scene, which allowed officers to observe the suspect through the bank's front windows and entrance.

Investigators said that allowed officers to establish a perimeter around the bank and wait for the suspect to exit, which happened after receiving money from bank employees.

Officers were able to capture the suspect as he exited the building and arrest him.

The suspect was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery.

Officers said all bank employees and patrons should be commended for remaining calm and composed during the situation, which helped bring the incident to a safe resolution.