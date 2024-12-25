Colorado nonprofit provides safety gear to homeless in Lakewood after tragic death previous Christmas

A nonprofit is providing free gear to the unhoused after one of their own was hit and killed in Lakewood on Christmas 2023. A woman who used a wheelchair was crossing the intersection of Teller and Colfax when she was killed by an oncoming vehicle.

President Randy Smith of nonprofit Bridging Over prepares safety kits for people experiencing homelessness in the Colfax corridor of Lakewood on Christmas 2024. CBS

Bridging Over President Randy Smith explained to CBS Colorado the stretch of Colfax between Teller Street and Sheridan Boulevard is one of the most dangerous highways in Lakewood. Smith said there are a lot of unhoused people who live off the Colfax stretch. This makes it difficult if drivers traveling on Colfax can't see the unhoused individuals without the necessary gear.

To prevent future tragedies, Bridging Over is protecting unhoused individuals by providing safety kits. Smith filled up 25 Home Depot buckets with reflective vests, flashlights, hygiene items and food.

When the victim who used a wheelchair was killed, the driver said they could not see her. Smith is also providing reflective armbands and reflective flags for wheelchairs. Smith shared his story with CBS Colorado and explained he used to be unhoused, so he personally understands the struggle people live through.

"Anybody could be living out here," Smith explained. "This is my second family. I know what it is like out here."

Smith said he was happy to see the city of Lakewood also taking the situation seriously and moving to fix the 1.5-mile stretch for improved safety. This is known as the West Colfax Transportation Safety Project.