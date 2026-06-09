Colorado nonprofit bringing Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo to town for fundraiser

Pepper's Senior Dog Sanctuary is a leading "dog retirement community." The 501(c)3 nonprofit organization provides loving care to older dogs through the end of their lives. Founded in 2020, the sanctuary opened in 2023 on a 50-acre ranch in Roxborough Park.

"We serve older, unadoptable, medically complicated dogs. We take dogs only and directly from shelters, give them the forever home that they deserve down at the sanctuary," said Justin Klemer, Executive Director, Pepper's Senior Dog Sanctuary.

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Pepper's Senior Dog Sanctuary is holding it's fundraising gala, Pepper 'Em with Love at the Mission Ballroom. Singer songwriter Pat Benatar and producer-musician Neil Giraldo will be performing. The married couple created and will perform such rock hits like "We Belong," "Invincible," "Love is a Battlefield," "Promises In The Dark," and "Heartbreaker."

In addition to the concert, ticket holders can enjoy a seated dinner, a cocktail hour, red carpet opportunities with senior dogs, live and silent auctions, and an inspiring program.

"One of the programs that we offer is our Community Outreach Program, where we invite schools with children and teenagers with autism, different senior centers, different hospitals to come out to the sanctuary and spend time with the dogs," Klemer explained.

All the money raised through the gala will go to pay for the veterinary care, food, and comfort of the senior dogs living at the sanctuary.

"Adoptability goes down after they turn about 7 or 8, and if they don't get adopted, that's where we step in," Klemer said.

LINK: For Tickets & Information for Pepper 'Em with Love Gala

Pepper 'Em with Love will be held on Wednesday, August 19th from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Mission Ballroom.