Contemporary classic music brings modern, diverse voices into classical music world

Colorado Music Festival is premiering several contemporary classic works. One of the pieces draws from the poems of Robert Frost and one of John F. Kenney's last speeches.

CBS

The historic Chautauqua Auditorium was filled with the notes of brand new music, played by the Colorado Music Festival Orchestra.

"We get to witness the birth of brand new art," said Elizabeth McGuire, Executive Director of Colorado Music Festival.

New art has become a staple at the Festival, brought to light by Conductor and Music Director, Peter Oundjian.

"World premieres are important because they give us an opportunity to allow new voices, modern voices, diverse voices to enter the realm of classical music," McGuire explained.

The piece is called "JFK: The Last Speech." It was composed by Adolphus Hailstork, using the poems of Robert Frost along with the words of John F. Kennedy.

The speech at Amherst College spoke of the role of artists in society.

"He wanted to talk about arts and humanities and how they impact culture," McGuire said of JKF's speech.

Like the poems and the speech, the music is meant to inspire.

LINK: Colorado Music Festival

Colorado Music Festival runs through August 6th at the Chautauqua Auditorium.