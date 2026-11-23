A quick shot of winter weather is expected across Colorado's high country Monday. This storm is a great example of timing, not totals.

We're looking at a widespread 1 to 3 inches of snow, with some of our hardest-hit areas picking up anywhere from 2 to 5 inches. Locally higher totals are possible in the San Juan Mountains.

The biggest concern is the timing of isolated bands of heavy snow, between 5 and 11 p.m. Monday.

CBS

My main areas of concern are in the central mountains, particularly along I-70 at Vail Pass and the Eisenhower Tunnel.

Temperatures climb a few degrees above freezing, allowing snow to initially melt on the roads. Temperatures then drop below freezing, potentially leaving a thin layer of ice with fresh snow on top of it.

I would expect some tricky travel in isolated spots during the evening commute.

CBS

A few flurries are possible across eastern Colorado, with Walsenburg and Trinidad expected to pick up an inch or two of snow. Portions of Interstate 25 in southern Colorado could see some slick travel as well.

Once this system moves out, high pressure rolls in. That means plenty of sunshine and gradually warmer temperatures through the remainder of your Thanksgiving week!