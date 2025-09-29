Watch CBS News
Colorado mountain home burglary suspect arrested in Kansas, deputies say

Jennifer McRae
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
The Grand County Sheriff's Office said the suspect wanted in connection with a burglary in Colorado's mountains has been arrested in Kansas. Investigators said that John William Villines was arrested in Kansas on Sunday, two days after the alleged burglary. 

Deputies said the alleged break-in happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 in the Winter Park Highlands neighborhood near Tabernash. 

tabernash-break-in-suspect-grand-county-sheriffs-office.jpg
John William Villines Grand County Sheriff's Office

According to the Grand County Sheriff's Office, the homeowner found a masked man and his car in his garage and then got into an altercation with the suspect before the suspect left. 

Investigators said a subsequent investigation revealed that the man accessed the house through a backdoor window. The homeowner told investigators he didn't know the suspect.  

State and local police from several nearby jurisdictions, including a SWAT team, looked for the suspect after the altercation, but didn't find him until he was arrested in Kansas on Sunday. 

da586cd4-37bb-40be-b79e-15065fffc7d8.jpg
A burglary suspect's vehicle, a white Volvo, is seen fleeing the area of that alleged burglary in Grand County, Colorado, on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. Grand County Sheriff's Office
