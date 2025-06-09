Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado motorcyclists at fault for over 500 crashes in 2024, 162 died, according to CSP

By
Brian Sherrod
Brian Sherrod
First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter
Brian Sherrod is a multimedia journalist and the First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter at CBS News Colorado. Share you story ideas with him by sending an email to yourreporter@cbs.com.
Read Full Bio
Brian Sherrod

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado motorcyclists at fault for over 500 crashes in 2024, 162 died, according to CSP
Colorado motorcyclists at fault for over 500 crashes in 2024, 162 died, according to CSP 01:48

Colorado State Patrol says there are still too many crashes across the state, and the most common involves the motorcycle community.

Troopers say motorcyclists were at fault for 669 crashes last year, a 52% increase compared to 2023. Among these crashes, 162 people lost their lives statewide. Troopers say most of these crashes occur between 2 and 4 p.m. on Saturdays and the most common areas are on Interstates 25 and 70.

Speeding continues to be the number one problem, according to CSP. This is followed by motorcyclists not being attentive on the roads, lacking experience, and driving under the influence.

Summer in Colorado
A motorcyclist drives down the highway on June 23, 2020 outside of Redstone, Colorado. RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Lane splitting is another big reason for crashes. This is when a motorcyclist uses the highway lanes to drive between cars, which is illegal and dangerous, CSP says.

"By going through those vehicles at highway speeds, you are causing, whether it be small or big, issues," Colorado State Patrol  Trooper Gabriel Moltrer said. "A driver may not see you, so by coming close to that vehicle, you may cause them to panic, they could strike you or even somebody else."

Troopers say with each ride, always wear your helmet, boots, jackets, and gloves. In case of a crash, these are the only protections you have for your head and body. They could save your life.

Brian Sherrod

Brian Sherrod is a multimedia journalist and the First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter at CBS News Colorado. Share you story ideas with him by sending an email to yourreporter@cbs.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.