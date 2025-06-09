Colorado motorcyclists at fault for over 500 crashes in 2024, 162 died, according to CSP

Colorado State Patrol says there are still too many crashes across the state, and the most common involves the motorcycle community.

Troopers say motorcyclists were at fault for 669 crashes last year, a 52% increase compared to 2023. Among these crashes, 162 people lost their lives statewide. Troopers say most of these crashes occur between 2 and 4 p.m. on Saturdays and the most common areas are on Interstates 25 and 70.

Speeding continues to be the number one problem, according to CSP. This is followed by motorcyclists not being attentive on the roads, lacking experience, and driving under the influence.

A motorcyclist drives down the highway on June 23, 2020 outside of Redstone, Colorado. RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Lane splitting is another big reason for crashes. This is when a motorcyclist uses the highway lanes to drive between cars, which is illegal and dangerous, CSP says.

"By going through those vehicles at highway speeds, you are causing, whether it be small or big, issues," Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gabriel Moltrer said. "A driver may not see you, so by coming close to that vehicle, you may cause them to panic, they could strike you or even somebody else."

Troopers say with each ride, always wear your helmet, boots, jackets, and gloves. In case of a crash, these are the only protections you have for your head and body. They could save your life.