Colorado motorcyclist and veteran struggles physically and financially after hit-and-run

A Castle Rock motorcyclist is one step closer to healing after the driver who severely injured him in a hit-and-run was arrested.

Motorcycles have always been Cristofer Acquavella's passion.

"I can't imagine not riding," Acquavella said. "I do my best at least before this did my best to ride every day."

After six years in the Army, he became a motorcycle instructor.

On Sept. 28, he was on a lunch break when his life changed in an instant.

"A pickup truck cut across traffic blindsided me, knocked me over, totaled the bike, totaled me and then the driver took off," Acquavella said.

Cristofer Acquavella, of Castle Rock, describes his injuries after being struck by a truck driver who then fled the scene of that Lakewood crash. CBS

Lakewood police say the driver of a blue truck was leaving Hometown Suites when they collided with a motorcycle at 715 Kipling St. The driver of the truck fled the scene.

Acquavella doesn't remember the accident but was told strangers who happened to witness the crash jumped in to offer emergency medical care.

Two days later, Acquavella woke up in the hospital with serious injuries.

"On impact, my left femur was snapped and the lower part of the femur was splintered into two. I don't know how many pieces most of those are gone now so there's a titanium rod they inserted through my knee," Acquavella said.

His right forearm was also shattered, a vertebra fractured, multiple ribs bruised, and he suffered a concussion.

Acquavella spent two painful weeks in the hospital before returning home, while the driver who hit him remained at large.

"The vehicle was located a few days after the crash and was impounded by our traffic investigators," according to Lakewood police."After a search warrant was conducted on the vehicle and an extensive investigation, detectives were able to identify the driver of the truck that struck the motorcyclist in this crash and an arrest warrant was applied for and issued by the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office for the driver. The driver has appeared in court and has since posted bond for the warrant."

For Acquavella, it was a sigh of relief.

"He's been arrested they did find the driver and he's facing charges felony charges," Acquavella said.

The driver has an extensive criminal history, including multiple driving infractions. According to Lakewood police, he's currently out on bond but will appear in court on Dec. 10.

"What happened to me what's done is done there's no changing that but there was also the concern for other people on the road this guy had a pretty extensive history already," Acquavella said. "At least it seems he'll be kept off the road that's what's most important to me."

Acquavella hopes his story serves as a reminder to drivers to watch out for cyclists, especially as Colorado law has recently changed to allow motorcycles to filter between lanes.

"Look thrice, we're everywhere and we're not always super visible, keep an eye out for us," Acquavella said.

Acquavella says the driver was uninsured, compounding the financial burden of the accident. He recently lost health insurance when he switched careers because motorcycle instructors are contractors. Acquavella will need to learn to walk again and he's unable to do his secondary job as an illustrator because of the injuries to his wrist.

"I've been kind of at a loss for finding a secondary source of income," Acquavella said.

His sister has set up an online fundraiser to help with expenses.

Despite it all, Acquavella is hopeful and grateful to the bystanders who saved his life.

"Thank you. I thank you and my family thanks you from the bottom of my heart," Acquavella said.

And he's determined not to let go of his passion.

Cristofer Acquavella is seen with his motorcycle before a hit-and-run crash. Cristofer Acquavella

"I know that I'll be back on two wheels and I'll be back to riding," Acquavella said. "If I lose a limb I'll figure out how to ride without a limb if I lose two I'll figure out how to ride with two. It means too much to me."

Acquavella was wearing a helmet and protective gear at the time of the accident. The motorcycle instructor says reminding riders to take those precautions is the most important thing he can teach them.

"I'll basically be a walking cautionary tale," Acquavella said. "If I hadn't been wearing one I might not be sitting here."