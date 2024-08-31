Colorado mother imprisoned after daughter's fentanyl-related overdose

A Colorado woman shot in the face four years ago by a neighbor suspecting her of child abuse was sentenced Friday to prison following the death of her child.

Mystique Wadena, 32, received a sentence of 17.5 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Mystique Wadena following her arrest in 2022. Weld County District Attorney's Office

Wadena pleaded guilty to child abuse resulting in death after her 12-year-old daughter passed away in May 2022. The girl died five days after consuming fentanyl in the Firestone hotel room which her mother was using and dealing the drug, according to the Weld County District Attorney's Office.

Wadena's two other minor children were in the hotel room that night, also. One of them also ingested the drug but survived.

Wadena did not have legal custody of the children at the time, according to the DA's office, but she arranged to have them visit her.

The 12-year-old died from complications associated with acute fentanyl toxicity, per a coroner's report.

"The severity of the defendant's choices, and the impact this has had on not only her family and other children, but quite frankly the rest of our community, is simply devastating," Chief Deputy District Attorney Steve Wrenn said during Friday morning's sentencing hearing. "No amount of time in prison will bring this child back, but we do believe this is an appropriate sentence. We hope this sends a message to our community that this type of negligent behavior won't be tolerated in Weld County."

Wadena was shot in the jaw, chest and hand in August 2020.

The woman who shot her, 40-year-old Tiera Kelley, confronted Wadena after overhearing what she believed was Wadena abusing one of Wadena's children.

Kelley returned to her Loveland apartment after the initial confrontation and returned with a handgun.

Kelley told police "if the first bullet did not work, the second one would," according to a police report. Kelley told police she believed there was possible drug usage and distribution happening in Wadena's apartment. However, Kelley also told police she herself had smoked methamphetamine and drank alcohol before the shooting.

Tiera Kelley following her arrest in August 2020.

Days later, Wadena's relatives told CBS News Colorado that they did not believe she was doing drugs or being abusive to her child.

"She's a good mother and she loves her children, and they love her too," said Vickie Mireles, Wadena's grandmother.

Mystique Wadena and her three children in an undated photo provided by her family following Wadena's injury in a August 2020 shooting in Loveland. Wadena was shot by a neighbor who believed Wadena was abusing one of her children. CBS

Wadena required reconstructive surgery. Her family set up an online fundraiser to help with medical bills. Nearly $6,000 was donated.

Kelley eventually pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was sentenced to 32 years in state prison. She is currently housed at the Denver Women's Correctional Facility in east Denver.

