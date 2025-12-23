Colorado Springs mother accused of killing 2 of her kids extradited from United Kingdom

A Colorado mother accused of killing two of her three children and then fleeing to England has been returned to Colorado, officials say.

Kimberlee Singler was arrested in the United Kingdom in December 2023 after an arrest warrant was issued by the Colorado Springs Police Department for allegedly murdering her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday evening that Singler, 37, is now back in Colorado and in custody at the El Paso County Jail. Court records show she's being held on a $10 million bond, but booking details on the jail's website indicate her bond is pending review, and officials say she'll likely be held without bond, given her charges.

"Singler is accused of committing an unspeakable act — really, a reprehensible act," CSPD chief Adrian Vazquez said at a news conference on Tuesday. "I know that these acts have deeply impacted our community and our hearts remain with the victims."

"It's a momentous day," 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen said at that news conference. "Today can feel like a finish line, but it's nothing like a finish line. This is just the first step in a long process that lays ahead of us in seeking justice for the victims."

Kimberlee Singler Colorado Springs Police Department

She's denied killing her kids and has been fighting extradition since at least September 2024, but a London judge cleared the way for her extradition earlier this year.

Investigators said Singler and her ex-husband had been in a contentious divorce and custody battle at the time of the killings. Aden, 7, and Elianna "Ellie," 9, were killed, and her 11-year-old daughter, who investigators have not named, was injured.

Police believe the killings and attempted killing occurred on Dec. 18, 2023, and Singler called police the following day. Investigators think she was able to flee to the U.K. because they were initially treating her as a victim, based on knife wounds she appeared to have.

The surviving daughter initially told police she was attacked by an intruder, but later said it was her mother who attacked her and killed her siblings.

"As the investigation into this case unfolded, it was determined the initial report of a burglary was unfounded," CSPD wrote in a news release at the time.

She's been charged with the following:

Two counts of first-degree murder

Two counts of first-degree murder of a child under 12

Attempted first-degree murder

First-degree assault

Allen said multiple agencies were involved in locating, arresting, and extraditing Singler, including CSPD, the FBI, the U.S. State Department, multiple law enforcement agencies in the U.K., and Interpol.

Booking records show she's due in El Paso County Court on Wednesday, but Allen said that could change and court records don't show a court date.