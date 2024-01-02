Attorneys: Colorado suspect Kimberlee Singler was involved in child custody battle prior to murders of kids

New information has been released involving the arrest of a Colorado Springs mother in the United Kingdom after the deaths of her two children.

Attorneys for Kevin Wentz, the father of the children, says he and his ex-wife, Kimberlee Singler, have been in a contentious divorce and custody dispute since December 2018 and hearings played out in both Larimer County and El Paso County. In a press release, the attorneys also laid out what allegedly happened in the weeks and months before the children were killed.

Kimberlee Singler Colorado Springs Police

According to Wentz's attorneys, in September 2023 Singler filed a request for a temporary protection order in El Paso County, alleging that her ex-husband, Wentz, waved a knife at her. Wentz denied the allegations, and the case is still open.

Then in November 2023, Larimer County Court heard a hearing on Singler's emergency motion to restrict parenting time regarding the same allegations about the knife. The court found there was no imminent threat from Wentz and rescinded the order.

In November, the court also ordered that the children have additional time with their father around Thanksgiving, and again Dec. 16 through Dec. 31. The exchanges of the children would happen at a police station in Colorado Springs and the Greeley police station. The court ordered that Singler pay fees for Wentz's attorneys, and that Wentz be awarded additional time with the children that he lost because of Singler's allegations.

Court hearings were also scheduled for January for a contempt motion filed against Singler for failing to follow parenting time orders and modifying parenting time.

In November, the court also ordered Singler to bring the children to the police station in Colorado Springs on Dec. 16. Fast forward to Dec. 16, and Singler never showed up with the children. Wentz and his attorney attempted to contact Singler, and she didn't respond. Wentz's attorney filed an emergency motion for law enforcement assistance to enforce parenting time. On Dec. 18, the court granted the motion, and a status conference was scheduled for Dec. 20.

Aden and Elianna "Ellie" Wentz CBS

On Dec. 18, Singler allegedly killed 7-year-old Aden and 9-year-old Elianna "Ellie." It's also alleged that Singler did not contact police until the early morning hours of Dec. 19.



Colorado Springs police say they were called to a burglary case on Dec. 19 and found the two children dead. Their mom, Singler, and the children's 11-year-old sister were also injured.

Singler is charged with first degree murder and attempted murder and will eventually be extradited back to the Colorado Springs to face charges.

CBS

In a press release, Wentz's attorneys state Wentz was devastated when he learned about his children's death. His attorney said he hopes for justice for his children, Aden and Ellie. He also prays for his surviving daughter, as she continues to heal.

A private funeral is expected to be held later this week for Aden and Ellie.

Singler's next court appearance is scheduled for the end of the month.