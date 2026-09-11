Colorado county reports first human death from West Nile Virus this year

A woman from Montrose County died after contracting West Nile virus. The Colorado county said the 83-year-old woman is the first human death from the virus in the county so far this year.

The woman's death was reported on Sept. 8.

Montrose County Public Health said they extend "condolences to the woman's family and loved ones during this difficult time." Health officials said four cases have been reported in the county so far this season.

"This is a sad reminder that West Nile Virus can cause serious illness, particularly among older adults and those at higher risk for complications," said Jacqueline Davis, Public Health Director for Montrose County in a statement. "We encourage residents to continue taking precautions to protect themselves and their families from mosquito bites."

According to Montrose County Public Health and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, West Nile Virus is most commonly transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Adults over 60 and individuals with certain underlying health conditions are at greater risk for severe complications. Anyone experiencing severe headaches, confusion or other concerning symptoms should seek medical attention.

Additional Information from Montrose County Public Health and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:

Use insect repellent when outdoors. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol provide protection when used according to label instructions.

Limit outdoor activity at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes that carry West Nile Virus are most active.

Wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts and socks in areas where mosquitoes are active.

To reduce mosquitoes around your home:

Drain standing water at least once a week from tires, cans, flowerpots, gutters, rain barrels, birdbaths, toys and other areas where water collects.

Install or repair screens on windows and doors.

Use mosquito dunks in ponds or other standing water where mosquitoes may breed.

Montrose County Public Health is offering free mosquito repellent wipes and mosquito dunks to residents while supplies last. Both are available at Montrose County Public Health, 1845 S. Townsend Ave. in Montrose.