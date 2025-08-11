Colorado mom shares experience saving money on baby supplies amid increased costs

As some Colorado parents are sending their school-aged children back to classes, other parents are like Evelyn Delgado, who is navigating life and new costs with newborn babies.

Delgado family CBS

Delgado is a mom of two daughters -- 6-year-old Grecia and 2-month-old Renata. Buying baby supplies isn't unfamiliar for her, but certainly pricier this time around.

"The thing that I noticed the most was the stroller," Delgado said. "It's the biggest purchase that we've had so far. I bought one six years ago, and I don't have it anymore. It was like $300 bucks more."

According to Baby Center, a digital parenting resource, some baby gear has gotten more expensive since President Donald Trump's tariffs on imported goods were announced in April. The cost of strollers has jumped about 18%, from $523 to $617. Car seat prices have also gone up from $275 to $309. Additionally, convertible car seats increased from $152 to $192.

Delgado wants to help fellow moms save money, since she's always on the lookout for a good deal.

"I relied on so many other new moms, buying from second hand stores, thrift stores, Facebook marketplace," Delgado said. "Babies go through clothes so fast. Literally, she only wore her newborn stuff for a week, and then we were done. I also sell it, so everything that I have I put on Facebook to make some extra cash."

Other suggestions

Borrow baby furniture, rather than purchase it

Buy generic brands when possible. Branded items are just the same as generic items. For instance, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates formula milk for babies, so you don't need to worry about the safety of the generic product

Release your inner chef. Make your own baby food to save money

You can also sign up to get free products at sites such as Freeflys.