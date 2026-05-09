Colorado's Mighty Argo Cable Car offers moms free admission for Mother's Day weekend

One of Colorado's newest attractions, the Mighty Argo Cable Car, officially opened to the public on Saturday and is celebrating Mother's Day weekend with a special deal for moms.

The Mighty Argo Cable Car offers breathtaking views of Virginia Canyon. Starting at downtown Idaho Springs, the 1.3-mile gondola route culminates in a 1,300-foot vertical rise to the mountaintop. The Miners Point and Outpost at the top offers food, drinks and views of the Continental Divide at 8,800 feet.

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Many of the 22 gondola cars have glass floors, and five are dedicated to carrying bicycles up the mountainside. The mountainside offers 28 scenic trails for biking and hiking through Virginia Canyon Mountain Park.

Near the base of the gondola, visitors can also take a tour of the Argo Mill and Tunnel, a working gold mill built in 1893.