Colorado investigators search for credit card theft, vehicle break-in suspects

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is hoping the public will be able to help investigators identify the suspects wanted in a string of vehicle break-ins at a trailhead. Detectives believe the string of crimes began on Nov. 15.

They said that's when an unknown person entered six vehicles parked at the Liberty Cap Trail Head on the Colorado National Monument. That trailhead is located in the 2100 block of Wildwood Court in Grand Junction.

A male suspect was seen on video using a stolen credit card in Mesa County. Mesa County

Several vehicles had their front passenger windows broken out and several purses were stolen from the vehicles. Investigators said other vehicles sustained damage although the suspects did not get inside.

One male suspect was seen on video using one of the victim's credit cards at the Redlands Safeway almost immediately after the crimes happened.

A female suspect was seen on video in Greenwood Village trying to cash a stolen check using a stolen ID. Mesa County

The female pictured was seen on video in Greenwood Village several days later trying to cash a stolen check using the ID from one of the theft victims.

If you recognize either of these individuals or have any information about this crime, please call the Mesa County Sheriff's Office at 970-242-6707 or submit a tip below. Information may also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Mesa County.