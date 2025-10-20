Colorado men who held up armored car ordered to repay bank

Two Colorado Springs men who held up an armored car employee at an ATM two years ago recently received prison sentences. The judge also ordered them to pay back the more than $180,000 they stole from the bank.

Jahlique Rahmir Dorsey, 25, and Jarrett Lacourtney Grier, 27, were accused of robbing a Brinks U.S. worker who was servicing a Wells Fargo ATM in Aurora on Oct. 2, 2023. The employee had opened the ATM and was removing and refilling money from it when two men approached with guns pointed. They punched the employee in the mouth and took his pistol and a Brinks bag containing $180,241, according to case documents.

The two men were connected to another robbery a week earlier in Colorado Springs. No money was stolen in that incident, however, because the Brinks employee had opened but not yet started servicing that ATM. The men stole a Brinks bag which had no money in it, per court documents. Only rubber bands.

Federal investigators found a light-colored sedan that was abandoned near the Aurora incident, according to case documents. Inside it were two empty Brinks bags; ski masks, gloves and sunglass matching those which witnesses described the robbers wearing; and the two guns taken from the armored car employees in both incidents.

Witnesses to the Aurora robbery also described the robbers pouring bleach on themselves before getting into the sedan and leaving the scene. Not surprisingly, investigators found an empty bleach bottle inside the abandoned car, too.

Later, federal investigators learned the bottle of bleach had been stolen from a nearby Walmart before the Aurora robbery. Dorsey was identified in the store's surveillance video. The light-colored sedan was seen on cameras in the store's parking lot.

Other surveillance cameras recorded the light-colored sedan tailing the Brinks truck minutes before the robbery, according case documents.

Then, crime lab analysis of the gloves and sunglasses - along with a vape pen that was also found inside the getaway car - revealed the presence of Grier's DNA. A warrant for his arrest was issued in November 2023, a month after the Aurora robbery. Dorsey's warrant was issued a month after Grier's.

Dorsey was arrested in January 2024, Grier that June.

The two men pleaded guilty earlier this year, Grier to one charge, Dorsey to four. Dorsey was sentenced in June to 141 months (11 years and nine months) in prison. Grier was sentenced last Tuesday to eight years.

"If you rob an armored car or bank," FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek stated in a press release announcing Dorsey's sentence, "expect a fast, coordinated response. We don't let crimes like that go unanswered."