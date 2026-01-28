Colorado men who allegedly had 17K images, videos of child sexual abuse released on $10K bond

Two Colorado men have been arrested in Aurora after investigators say the two were collectively in possession of over 17,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse. They have since been released on a $10,000 bond.

The suspects, 53-year-old Orlando Archuleta and 37-year-old Dzhamshed Yusupov, were both arrested Friday on active felony warrants by the Aurora Police Department, according to a Tuesday statement by the department. Court records show Archuleta posted bond on Saturday, and Yusupov posted on Monday.

Archuleta was arrested on five charges of felony sexual exploitation of a child, and Yusupov was arrested on seven counts of the same charge.

Dzhamshed Yusupov, left; Orlando Archuleta, right. Aurora Police Department

"Every image and every video represents the abuse of a real child. These are not files or data; they are innocent victims who deserve protection, dignity and justice," said Marc Paolino, commander of the Aurora Police Department Investigations Bureau. "This is among the most serious and harmful crimes we investigate, targeting children within our most vulnerable population.

APD says the charges against Yusupov stem from a January 2025 tip the department received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about someone in Aurora who possessed or was sharing child sexual abuse material.

Electronic devices were seized from Yusupov's house when detectives served a search warrant. An investigation allegedly found more than 60 images and over 2,600 videos of child sexual abuse on those devices.

The department got a similar tip about Archuleta in March 2025. Detectives served a search warrant on his home and seized multiple electronic devices, which allegedly contained over 15,000 images of child sexual abuse, according to a forensic examination of those devices.

Archuleta and Yusupov are both charged in Arapahoe District Court. Yusupov is due back in court on Feb. 25, and Archuleta is due in court on March 2. Neither has been formally charged.

Court records show Yusupov has no prior criminal history in Colorado. A voicemail was left with his attorney seeking comment.

Archuleta, on the other hand, has not yet hired or been assigned an attorney. Court records show a number of traffic citations and convictions, but no violent crimes or sex crimes in Colorado prior to his current case. Reached by phone on Wednesday, Archuleta hung up after being asked for comment.

"The work of the men and women of the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, alongside our partners with the Colorado Cyber Guardian Task Force, is relentless and essential," Paolino said. "Their dedication ensures offenders are identified, held accountable and removed from our community while giving victims a voice and pursuing justice on their behalf."

Asked by users on social media about the bond amount, APD said they don't control bond amounts.

"Bond decisions are made by the courts, not Aurora Police. Our role is to investigate and arrest offenders," the department said in one reply.

In response to another user, the department wrote, "Bond laws are set by state law and applied by the courts. Community members can contact state legislators, support victim advocacy groups and stay engaged in the process. Advocacy and awareness help drive change."