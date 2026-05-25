Colorado Memorial Day ceremony honors fallen, welcomes new generation of Marines

A solemn rendition of "Taps" set the tone for a Memorial Day ceremony in Jefferson County, where veterans, new recruits and community members gathered to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

For Marine Sgt. Billy Gallegos, a prisoner of war during the Iranian hostage crisis, the day carries deep personal significance. He was held captive for 444 days and continues to reflect on those lost in service, including eight service members killed during a failed rescue attempt.

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"We've had a lot of men and women who gave their brave souls to make this country what it is," Gallegos said.

He said he regularly remembers the lives lost in that mission.

"I remember those guys all the time," he said. "They are always on my mind."

While the ceremony focused on remembrance, it also marked a new beginning. Marine recruits raised their right hands and took the oath of enlistment, choosing to serve on a day already steeped in meaning.

"It's really important to continue the tradition and honor everybody on Memorial Day for the sacrifice they gave for our country," new recruit John Michael Ryan said.

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The moment served as a reminder to veterans in attendance that even as one generation is remembered, another is stepping forward to carry on the legacy of service.

"They're already prepared," Gallegos said of the recruits. "They believe in their country, they believe in their family and their God, and that's why they're doing it."