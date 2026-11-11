Colorado massage studio forced to close after hit-and-run crash damages building

A Lakewood business owner is uncertain about the future of her massage studio after a hit-and-run crash caused extensive structural damage to the building, forcing the business to close just months after expanding into the location. No injuries were reported.

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The crash happened Saturday after midnight near West 26th Avenue and North Paramount Parkway.

Ring camera footage shows a black Jeep running a stop sign and crashing into the building that houses Renew Massage Studio. The driver then backed out and sped away.

Alicia Marsicovetere, the studio's owner, said the crash has been devastating for her business, which opened at the location in August.

"It's heartbreaking, you know," Marsicovetere said.

She said her team had invested significant time and effort into expanding the business, only to face an unexpected closure three months later.

"We put a lot of work into this and into this move and moving into this location, and it's actually an expansion," she said.

The city of Lakewood posted a notice questioning the building's safety and restricting entry to those retrieving personal belongings at their own risk.

Marsicovetere said one crack extends up the wall, raising concerns about the building's structural integrity.

Inside the Renew Massage Studio after the crash. CBS

"There will have to be a lot of rebuilding to make sure it's structurally sound," she said.

Contractors visited the property Tuesday afternoon to assess the damage and determine what repairs would be necessary.

In the meantime, the studio remains closed, leaving employees with little to no work. Some staff members have been reassigned to the company's other location, but available shifts are limited.

Marsicovetere said she is exploring insurance coverage for lost income to help support her employees during the closure.

"We are doing everything we can to use my insurance, loss of income, to see what I can do to help the staff out while they don't have jobs right now," she said.

Despite the setback, Marsicovetere hopes the community will help keep the business afloat by purchasing gift cards and massage packages.

"We're going to be doing some awesome Black Friday specials," she said. "So maybe just supporting and buying some gift cards and massage packages, so that when we open, we can see you in the office."

The business cannot reopen until the necessary repairs are completed and the city approves the building for occupancy. It remains unclear when that will happen.

Renew Massage Studio CBS

Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at 303-239-4501 and reference case number 1A263410. Be prepared to leave your name and contact information for a return call.