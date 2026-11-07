Vehicle crashes into massage studio in Denver metro area

Authorities say a person crashed a vehicle into a building in the Denver metro area early Saturday morning, then left the scene.

According to West Metro Fire Rescue, the vehicle crashed into a building on 26th Avenue near N. Paramount Parkway around 12:30 a.m. However, by the time firefighters arrived, they say the driver and vehicle were already gone.

West Metro Fire Rescue

Officials have not yet said if there is a suspect in the crash or if an arrest has been made.

Footage of the scene provided by the fire department shows damage to the Renew Massage Studio. In a social media post, the studio said:

"Dear clients, Our Lakewood Studio sustained significant structural damage late last night due to an unexpected vehicle accident at our storefront. Because the facility is currently undergoing emergency repairs, our office will remain closed over the next few days."

West Metro Fire Rescue

West Metro said the crash caused significant damage to the building, and its technical rescue team was called in to stabilize it. They installed several shores to prevent the building from collapsing.