Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado Marshall Fire survivors, Boulder County leaders want changes to prevent insurance failures

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Boulder County representatives join Marshall Together to push for changes to insurance practices
Boulder County representatives join Marshall Together to push for changes to insurance practices 00:48

Survivors of Colorado's Marshall Fire teamed up with leaders from Boulder County to address changes with what they call "insurance failures." On Monday, the groups got together to encourage their elected officials to demand accountability from insurance companies. 

They are calling for action from leaders and want them to stand up to insurers and protect families from further harm. They are focusing on the underinsured, problems with payouts for lost homes and those homes that were damaged by smoke but not destroyed by fire.

marshall-fire-5pkg-transfer-frame-301.jpg
CBS

State lawmakers want citizens to get involved as well. 

"Coming down to the Capitol and saying this is what happened to me, how it connects to this piece of legislation that's being run ... without those stories we can't get anything done," said State Sen. Judy Amabile, a Democrat representing Boulder.

The group wrote postcards encouraging lawmakers to make changes to insurance policies to better protect homeowners. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.