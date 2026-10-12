Colorado manhunt underway for armed suspect after Thornton officer shot









Thornton police are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect who remains at large after a shooting injured a police officer Sunday night.

The shootout happened at about 9:33 p.m. Oct. 11 in the 12800 block of Ulster Street. Officers had responded to a report of an unwanted person, according to the Thornton Police Department.

Scene of a shootout with Thornton Police on the 12800 block of Ulster Street. CBS News Colorado

While officers were speaking with the person who made the report, the suspect fired multiple rounds at them, hitting one Thornton police officer, police said.

The injured officer was taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A second officer returned fire. Investigators have not determined whether the suspect was struck by gunfire.

The suspect ran from the scene. Police later lifted a shelter-in-place order, but initially asked nearby residents to remain sheltered while urging others to avoid the area.

Police identified the suspect as Luis Arebalo, 37. He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black short-sleeved shirt and dark-colored pants.

Thornton police identify the suspect as Luis Arebalo

Police consider Arebalo armed and dangerous and are urging the public not to approach or attempt to contact him.

Anyone who sees Arebalo or knows his immediate whereabouts should call 911. Anyone with other information that could help investigators can contact the Thornton Police Tip Line at 720-977-5069.

The investigation is ongoing.