Colorado man on trial for sex offenses skips verdict, now wanted by police

A 45-year-old Thornton man on trial for sexual assault against a child was not present when the jury announced a guilty verdict Friday in an Adams County courtroom.

Christian "Chris" Aragon was convicted on six counts, all felonies.

Judge Sharon D. Holbrook issued a warrant for Aragon's arrest, then thanked and excused the jurors.

A sentencing date will be established once Aragon is arrested.

Chris Aragon following his arrest in March 2023. Adams County Sheriff's Office

In the warrant, the judge ordered a no-bond hold, meaning Aragon won't be released from jail before Adams County authorities are notified of his arrest, should he be taken into custody elsewhere.

Aragon was accused of sex offenses involving a victim between 15 and 18 years of age. The offenses allegedly occurred over a three-year period, according to court records.

According to online public records, Aragon's divorce was finalized in January 2023. He was arrested two months later.

Aragon also has an open felony assault case in Adams County. It is scheduled for trial on Sept. 25.