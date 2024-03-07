Colorado man taken into custody for alleged sexual assault on child

A Colorado man was taken into custody after being accused of sexual assault.

Christopher Ballard, 23, was taken into custody by Douglas County Sheriff's deputies, along with Lakewood police officers after a search warrant was executed at his home in the 600 block of Alkire Street in Lakewood.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Ballard was working at the Journey Academy at 7691 S. University Blvd in Centennial, in May 2021. He was also known to go to the secondary location at 6228 South Carr Street in Littleton.

"The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has identified at least two victims in our jurisdiction," said DC Sheriff Darren Weekly in press conference addressing the incident. "They are young children."

An incident was reported by a parent on Saturday after they spoke with the child as authorities believe there could be more victims.

Anyone with additional information or thinks their child may have been a victim of Ballard's is encouraged to contact Parker Detective Bev Wilson at 303.805.6561, or bwilson@parkerco.gov, or Douglas County Sheriff's Office Detective Randy Allen at 303.784.7802 or rallen@dcsheriff.net.