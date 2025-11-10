Colorado man who struck elderly couple, killing 1, given 4 years of probation: "There's no real consequence"

A 28-year-old Colorado man who hit an elderly couple while driving in Castle Rock, killing the husband, was sentenced Monday to four years of probation.

Samuel Robert Michael was driving under the influence on Feb. 22 when he struck Michelle and Kraig Kazda. After spending two months in the hospital, Kraig Kazda died. He was 69.

Michael pleaded guilty in September to vehicular homicide, DUI, careless driving resulting in injury, and careless driving causing serious bodily injury. He faced up to 13 years in prison.

Defense attorneys and Michael's family argued that he had no prior criminal record, remained at the scene after the crash to render aid, and has shown remorse for what happened.

Michael, at the hearing, said he'll never feel joy and that he wishes he could give his life to get Kraig Kazda's back: "All I am is sorry."

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office and members of the Kazda family asked for the maximum jail sentence and said they were disappointed with the outcome.

"Shock," Burtel Bailey, the Kazdas' son-in-law, said at the courthouse Monday, of his reaction to the sentence. "Very disappointed."

"There's no real consequence to the action of drinking and driving and, specifically, apparently, drinking and killing someone," he said.

The Kazda family is now advocating for stricter laws and harsher penalties for driving while intoxicated.