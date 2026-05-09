Colorado man sentenced to over 40 years in prison for murder of ex-girlfriend

A Boulder County man was sentenced to 48 years in prison for murdering his ex-girlfriend and dumping her body in 2024.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said Christine Barron Olivas's body was discovered in a remote area of unincorporated Boulder County on Sept. 14, 2024. She was last seen leaving the neighborhood with her boyfriend, Carlos Dosal, the week prior.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office

The coroner's office determined the cause of her death was strangulation.

In Feb. 2026, Dosal pleaded guilty to second-degree murder as a crime of domestic violence in her death. On Saturday, the judge sentenced him to 48 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.