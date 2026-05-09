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Colorado man sentenced to over 40 years in prison for murder of ex-girlfriend

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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A Boulder County man was sentenced to 48 years in prison for murdering his ex-girlfriend and dumping her body in 2024.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said Christine Barron Olivas's body was discovered in a remote area of unincorporated Boulder County on Sept. 14, 2024. She was last seen leaving the neighborhood with her boyfriend, Carlos Dosal, the week prior.

carlos-dosal-boulder-foothills-body-from-bcso-1.png
Boulder County Sheriff's Office

The coroner's office determined the cause of her death was strangulation.

In Feb. 2026, Dosal pleaded guilty to second-degree murder as a crime of domestic violence in her death. On Saturday, the judge sentenced him to 48 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

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