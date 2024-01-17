Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado man sentenced to 12 years for string of burglaries in Jefferson County

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A Colorado man has been sentenced to 12 years for a string of burglaries that happened in Jefferson County.

break-in.png
CBS

Titus Emilyon pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree burglary. Emilyon named 22 small businesses as victims. As a part of his plea agreement, he will pay restitution to those business owners. 

buddy-t.png
Jefferson County Jail

The total estimated loss from the burglaries costed more than $27,000. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 17, 2024 / 3:24 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.