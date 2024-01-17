Colorado man sentenced to 12 years for string of burglaries in Jefferson County
A Colorado man has been sentenced to 12 years for a string of burglaries that happened in Jefferson County.
Titus Emilyon pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree burglary. Emilyon named 22 small businesses as victims. As a part of his plea agreement, he will pay restitution to those business owners.
The total estimated loss from the burglaries costed more than $27,000.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.