Colorado man reported missing for 3 days found dead in New Mexico

Colorado Bureau of Investigation says a man from Jefferson County who has been reported missing for three days was found dead in New Mexico.

CBI issued an update Saturday evening that 93-year-old Richard Davis was found dead in Mora County, New Mexico. He was reportedly located inside his car at Charette Lake.

The agency issued a Senior Alert on Thursday, one day after he was reported missing. He reportedly was last seen driving near Trinidad, CO in his tan 2005 Honda Civic.