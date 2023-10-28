Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado man reported missing for 3 days found dead in New Mexico

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Bureau of Investigation says a man from Jefferson County who has been reported missing for three days was found dead in New Mexico.

CBI issued an update Saturday evening that 93-year-old Richard Davis was found dead in Mora County, New Mexico. He was reportedly located inside his car at Charette Lake.

The agency issued a Senior Alert on Thursday, one day after he was reported missing. He reportedly was last seen driving near Trinidad, CO in his tan 2005 Honda Civic. 

Kasey Richardson

Kasey Richardson is Covering Colorado First in the CBS Colorado newsroom as a digital media producer. He writes and edits articles about breaking news, developing stories and sports. See the CBS Colorado news team or contact us.

First published on October 28, 2023 / 5:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.