Colorado man gives out reflective flags to disabled pedestrians at dangerous intersection in Lakewood

Colorado man looks to keep homeless safe from roadways during St. Patrick's Day

Colorado man looks to keep homeless safe from roadways during St. Patrick's Day

Colorado man looks to keep homeless safe from roadways during St. Patrick's Day

A Colorado man used St. Patrick's Day to expand his efforts in keeping the unhoused and those with disabilities safe near roadways.

Last year, Randy Smith, founder of the nonprofit Bridging Over, gave out safety vests to homeless people so drivers can more easily see them. Now he's expanding his efforts and making sure people in wheelchairs are safe as well.

CBS

Almost every holiday since 2001, Smith sets up near West Colfax Avenue and Teller Street in Lakewood to hand out safety kits to the unhoused. The safety kits often come with hand warmers, meals and, most importantly, safety supplies.

"Even though they live in a different house, they deserve the chance to be able to have something," said Smith.

This year Smith decided to give out reflective flags for wheelchairs. He says it's desperately needed after two pedestrians in wheelchairs were killed last year.

He held a vigil for the lives lost last December and knew something had to be done.

Now he wants to help pedestrians with disabilities like Tiana Clark, who was left paralyzed after brain surgery, get around safely.

"If they're going to cross the street, with this they're going to be able to do so safely," said Smith.

It's certainly needed near Colfax and Teller, which the numbers show has the highest rate of traffic injuries and deaths in Lakewood.

That's why last year city council approved the West Colfax Safety Project, adding more medians, lighting and crosswalks.

"I want them to be able to go to their home, go to sleep and start over the next day," said Smith about the people he helps.

People like Tiana Clark, so that when she's rolling around town, people see her.

Smith says he was able to give out 12 reflective flags and about 65 safety kits to his unhoused neighbors.