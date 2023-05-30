Reflective vests handed out on dangerous stretch of Colfax Avenue in Lakewood, safety changes in the works

In a parking lot, off a busy stretch of West Colfax Avenue in Lakewood, on the right day you'll find Randy Smith helping those living on the street.

"I travel Monday through Friday at 5 a.m. going to work on Colfax, and as time went on, I thought to myself, 'something needs to be changed,'" Smith said.

He alone runs the nonprofit Bridging Over. In addition to providing everyday items like toothpaste and body soap, his mission is to get those who frequent the area, like Devin, a protective vest.

Randy Smith, right, distributes reflective vests to help pedestrians be more visible along West Colfax Avenue. CBS

"I think he's doing good work, I think it's great that someone cares enough in the community to look out for the people who are going to be crossing the streets late at night," said Devin.

The section of roadway Smith focuses on isn't at random. That stretch of Colfax between Sheridan Boulevard and Teller Street has been identified as having the highest concentration of traffic related deaths and injuries in the city of Lakewood.

"They are not looking for the nearest crosswalk," Smith said. "They are looking for a place to hunker down."

A four-year study from 2015 to 2019 of the area found it had more than 800 crashes in a 1.5-mile stretch, six fatalities in that time and four in the two years since. According to those statistics, the city says it's the equivalent to having a crash in that area every other day.

This month, the Lakewood City Council approved an ordinance to acquire property along West Colfax Avenue needed to make several safety improvements, part of the "Colfax Safety Project."

Improvements could include adding more cross walks, bus pullouts and continuous sidewalks; changes that will take time.

As simple as it seems, Smith believes the vests are an answer now.

"If I can at least be going down the street early in the morning at 5 a.m. when I'm headed to work and I see one of these vests, that told me that right there one person makes a difference," he said.

For more information, visit www.LakewoodTogether.org/WestColfax.