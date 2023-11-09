Watch CBS News
Colorado man found guilty of 2nd degree murder after stabbing mother 54 times in Eaton

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

The Weld County District Court says on Friday, a jury found a man guilty of murdering his mother in Eaton back in 2021. 

According to a press release, Gabriel Faudoa, 34, stabbed his mother 54 times and during the trial, he claimed to be suffering from "methamphetamine-induced psychosis at the time of the homicide."

f932528e-ddb4-4ad6-b956-4c59f375de19.png
Weld County District Court

Faudoa currently faces 16 to 48 years as Judge Kerns set the sentencing date for Jan. 18, 2024. He is currently being held inside the Weld County Jail. 

