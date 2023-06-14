Man in custody for allegedly sending bomb threat to Douglas County Fairgrounds

A man was taken into custody at his home in Aurora for allegedly emailing a bomb threat to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

The email reportedly indicated a device would go off at another county facility, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says an email was received on June 11 that directed a threat at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. The author of the email reportedly indicated a box was placed at the fairgrounds and would explode on a specific day and time.

The fairgrounds and adjoining facilities were searched by deputies and no device was located.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

DougCo detectives were able to identify the author of the email as 41-year-old, William Wright of Aurora. A search warrant was issued for his residents and with the assistance of the Aurora Police Department SWAT team, he was taken into custody Wednesday evening.

"This is an example of how seriously the Douglas County Sheriff's Office takes threats to the lives of our citizens. Outstanding work by our detectives who quickly tracked down the suspect and made an arrest," said Darren Sheriff Weekly.

Wright was taken to the Douglas County Detention Facility and reportedly booked on the charge of False Report of Explosives, F6.